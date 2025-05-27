Historic Franklin city hall demolition underway as part of $107 million redevelopment project

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Significant changes are already underway in Franklin's historic downtown as demolition begins on the city hall building, making way for a major redevelopment project.

Residents can hear the sounds of change echoing through Franklin's downtown square as heavy machinery tears down the old structure.

"When we moved here, it was a shopping center," said Carl Roberts, a local resident.

Roberts was at the demolition site taking photos for a special viewer who couldn't be there in person.

"I have a grandson in Fort Collins, Colorado, who loves big construction equipment, so I'm down here trying to get a picture of the claw," Roberts said. "He would be mesmerized."

But his grandson isn't the only one captivated by the transformation taking place.

"I was amazed," said another onlooker. "A lot of changes are coming to Franklin — not like we haven't seen a lot of changes already. This will be quite a building once they get it done. We are excited about the future underground parking lot."

When completed in 2027, the new city hall will provide not only a public park but also an underground parking garage.

"We're going to recapture the fabric of downtown Franklin and our historic Square," said Kelly Dannenfelser.

The new development will stand three stories tall with an underground parking garage for 300 cars. The project will add more commercial space, walkways and more than an acre of greenspace to make it easier for residents and visitors to explore Franklin.

"It's something I wanted to see for almost 20 years now," said Kelly Dannenfelser, the Assistant Director of Planning and Sustainability, who didn't express much nostalgia for the old building. "It didn't really function or draw people in. This is such an important site, and it's an important space and use for the public."

At this stage, it seems the sound of progress will be just a temporary nuisance for most residents.

"I've got hearing aids so if it bothers me too much I'll just turn it down," said Roberts.

Demolition is scheduled to be completed in June. The entire project is estimated to cost $107 million.

This story was reported by <i>Amanda Roberts</i> and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

