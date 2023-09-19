Historic moment as Brentwood Fire Department sees first all-female engine company

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Brentwood Fire Department marked a historic milestone last week when, for the first time in its history, an all-female engine company took to the front lines of firefighting duty.

While women have long been a part of the Brentwood Fire Department, it had never seen an all-female team working together on the same shift and engine – until now.

"We are excited. We didn't know, we knew it was possible for this to happen. We just didn't know when it was going to happen," expressed one of the firefighters, reflecting the sense of pride and anticipation that surrounded the momentous occasion.

The trio behind this historic event comprises Robin Thorpe, who serves as the engineer paramedic and acting lieutenant, Rose Aldrich as an engineer and May Massie as a firefighter-paramedic.

Each of them followed different paths to reach this point in their careers, but they all share the common mission of serving their communities with dedication and honor.

"This is the job for me. I'm going to be doing this for the rest of my life," said Aldrich, highlighting the determination and passion that drive female firefighters in their roles.

A photo capturing the historic moment was taken by the Brentwood Fire Department chief, underlining the significance of the occasion. The photo features a striking statistic: "Only 18 percent of firefighters are women."

Some reports even suggest this number to be as low as nine percent.

This fact underscores the importance of encouraging more women to pursue firefighting careers. The three women who made history that day are eager to inspire and pave the way for future generations.

"My advice to younger women is you can do anything you set your mind to. You are strong enough, smart enough, capable enough to do whatever you feel in your heart you want to do," Thorpe said.

Currently, Brentwood boasts a total of four female firefighters in its department, a testament to the progress being made.