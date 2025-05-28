Historic Thompson's Station cemetery now protected, but needs restoration

THOMPSON'S STATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — An historic cemetery in Thompson's Station has been added to Tennessee's historic registry after NewsChannel 5 began investigating the site's condition.

The cemetery — which contains the remains of the town's namesake — still requires significant restoration as developers plan construction around the burial ground.

Kathy Marlin discovered the cemetery in a state of disrepair with cracked and fallen headstones.

"I was sad it was in such a state of neglect and disarray," Marlin said.

The cemetery holds special significance for the community as the final resting place of Dr. Elijah Thompson, for whom the town is named.

"That's Dr. Elijah Thompson. He's the town namesake. His tombstone needs to be raised and put in place," Marlin said. "My husband is a descendant from Dr. Thompson."

Through research and assistance from neighbors, Marlin helped certify that both Dr. Thompson and his wife are buried at the site, which recently received protection on the state's historic registry.

However, with development planned for the surrounding acres, Marlin worries about potential damage to the cemetery.

"Developers could accidentally bulldoze, damage a stone if they get too close," she said.

Marlin said they need to raise nearly $7,000 to restore the headstones, establish the plot's boundaries and determine if additional remains lie underground.

"Without restoration there is little of the cemetery to maintain," Marlin said. "These people deserve respect all burial places to deserve respect, no matter who's buried there."

An attorney for the mixed-use development plan says they will work with town leaders on a plan to preserve the cemetery and provide public access.

If you have thoughts on this story, email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com