Historical Commission Denies Request To Change Forrest Hall Name
6:58 PM, Feb 16, 2018
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Tennessee Historical Commission denied Middle Tennessee State University's request to rename Forrest Hall.
The name of the ROTC building on campus has been under scrutiny, and has even been vandalized.
In order to change the name, the Historical Commission would have had had to sign off on the new name, but they denied the request.
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee released the following statement after the decision was made.
"We felt we made a very compelling argument on why the name change was in the best interest of the university, so we are disappointed that our request failed to receive approval from two-thirds of the commission as required by law. We will be meeting in the coming days to review the matter and determine our next course of action."