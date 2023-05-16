Watch Now
News

Actions

Historical marker dedicated to Hillsboro High School unveiled as city celebrates completion of renovations

school students
ABC15
school students
Posted at 4:44 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 05:44:26-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city will celebrate the completion of renovations to Hillsboro High School on Tuesday during a ribbon cutting on-site at 11 a.m.

The $96 million investment wrapped up in late 2021, but celebrations were delayed due to COVID.

City leaders will also be unveiling a historical marker dedicated to the school's history which dates back to 1939. It has faced multiple renovations and expansions as the community surrounding it grew.

The school had a complete renovation after being destroyed by a fire in 1952, which led it to become the modern building it is today. The most recent project started about five years ago.

Improvements include a new library, cafeteria and kitchen, art spaces, outdoor courtyard areas, community room, enrollment center… and an elevated practice field with new parking areas below.

The expansion allowed for the population of the school to add more than 1,400 students.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great