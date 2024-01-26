Hit-and-run crash in Nashville robs 75-year-old barber of his business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A hit-and-run crash last week has not only left a Nashville barbershop in ruins but has also robbed Elliot Killebrew of his livelihood.

The suspect — who has been identified by Nashville police — is now facing charges of DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and interfering with an emergency call.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 19, when a truck lost control while exiting Gallatin Pike, crashing into the front door of Elite Barbershop on Trinity Lane.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver left the scene, leaving the truck behind and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The impact not only devastated the establishment but also left Killebrew, jobless.

Killebrew, a seasoned barber with a career spanning back to the 1960s, received the news from his sister. The barbershop, his second home for nearly 40 years, now stands inaccessible, containing all of Killebrew's tools and equipment.

"As you look at the building, everything is in there. Everything that I own is in that building other than what I have at home. And I can't get in, and I need a lot of stuff out of there," said Killebrew.



The motive behind the crash remains unknown, leaving Killebrew asking why.

"What was the purpose of hitting this building? What was wrong with you? It could have been somebody standing; that flowerpot could have been a person. Could have been me," he said.

Nashville police have reported pursuing strong leads and successfully identifying the suspect. The driver, who is now wanted on charges, reportedly fled the scene and interfered with an emergency call made by a witness.

Killebrew hopes for swift justice so he can begin the process of rebuilding his life.

"This is my livelihood," Killebrew said. "Without this, I don't have anything else. This is it."

How you can help

To support Killebrew during this challenging time, his family has established a GoFundMecampaign to help him get back on his feet.

The goal is to raise $10,000.