Hit and run crash kills a pedestrian on Murfreesboro Pike under I-24

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:39 PM, Jul 15, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a car hit and killed a pedestrian on Murfreesboro Pike under I-24.

66-year-old Paul Kenneth Streeval was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking on the right side of the exit ramp of I-24 East. Traffic investigators have not yet identified the driver.

According to officials, the vehicle involved will be missing the front passenger headlight., and most likely has damage to the front passenger side of their car.

Anyone with information on the fatal crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

We will update you as we have more information.

Good morning, sunshine!