'Hold space': How to help make sure autistic kids have a good time this Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Autistic children don't necessarily follow all the "rules" set out for Halloween according to Hannah Williams, a board certified behavioral analyst for Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers. She hopes to see people allow this to be okay.

"You might have kids that fabric on certain parts of their body feels weird. They can only wear jersey material, and in the costume world that's near impossible," Williams said. "You might come across kids that are not wearing costumes, and they still deserve to participate in Halloween."

She shared with me some ways we can be more aware of these sensory sensitive trick-or-treaters this Halloween, and how to help them have a good time. One thing that can be especially helpful is flexibility.

"Let loose of your rules. Let loose of your expectations and hold space. Don't just automatically assume that there's bad intentions," Williams said.

Here's three things she mentioned to be careful of this Halloween.

Costumes

As mentioned earlier, Williams says not every autistic kid will want to wear a costume. Sometimes all they can handle is the lights and crowds, and the fabrics are not always comfortable.

One candy per person

Williams said this is a tough rule that may not be possible because some kids can't grab just one candy due to poor motor planning in their hands.

Saying "Trick or Treat!"

Not every autistic kid is verbal, so not every kid will be able to say Trick or Treat out loud.

Kindness first

Williams is passionate about making sure these kids are treated with the same dignity as everyone else, deterring what she says is a common misconception — that these kids are "bad," "aggressive" or "incompetent."

"None of them are aggressive to be aggressive or aggressive to be bad kids. I really believe the behavior is communication, and that's my job, is to teach them how to communicate these things," she shared. "It's a dignifying therapy, and the people that we are serving deserve to feel dignified just as any other human being deserves to feel."

Williams said being kind to everyone is always the best case scenario.

If you have an autistic child and are looking for a place offering specific, sensory sensitive fun, Williams shared with me an event in McMinnville on Oct. 31.

It's from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — all businesses displaying a teal pumpkin downtown will have special treats that are sensory sensitive for both kids and adults.

She also recommended checking Autism Tennessee's website for more programs and helpful resources.