Holiday air travel tips to help you navigate busy airports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holiday travel season is here, and airports across the country are bracing for massive crowds. Airlines expect 52.6 million passengers to pass through U.S. airports during this holiday period, making preparation more crucial than ever.

The Transportation Security Administration emphasizes that being prepared is the key to smooth travel during the busiest time of the year.

"There are people that show up to our checkpoints that did not bring an ID at all and that will delay your travel," said Amanda Manning, Master Security Training Instructor.

Manning notes that TSA accepts more than 20 forms of identification, including the REAL ID. However, paper copies won't work.

"We can't have a picture of it. We can't have a photocopy of it. It has to be the actual ID," Manning said.

Understanding what items are allowed through security can save significant time at checkpoints. Holiday-specific items often cause delays.

"Snow globes are a huge thing around this time of the year with winter. Unfortunately, this one does not fall under our 3.4-ounce rule," Manning said.

All gifts must comply with TSA's liquid rule of 3.4 ounces or less. Travelers carrying wrapped presents should be aware that security officers may need to open them if the X-ray triggers an alarm.

"Presents are a big thing during this time of the year," Manning said.

She recommends using gift bags with easy-open wrapping to minimize disruption.

"I strongly recommend having a wrapper just like this, where we can pop it open," Manning said.

Certain items must be packed in checked luggage, including cooking pots, pans, knives, and firearms. For firearms, specific protocols must be followed.

"It must be unloaded. You cannot have any rounds inside the chamber. A magazine is perfectly fine as long as it's not inside your firearm," Manning said.

Firearms must be stored in a locked, hard-sided case and declared to the airline.

"Make sure that it's perfectly secured and locked up, and then you would put the locks," Manning said.

The busiest travel days this holiday period are expected to be Friday, Dec. 19, Saturday, Dec. 20, Sunday, Dec. 21, Friday, Dec. 26, and Sunday, Dec. 28, according to Airlines for America, a trade association representing the airlines.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com