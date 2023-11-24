Holiday markets, Christmas tree lightings, marshmallow hikes and more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for something fun to do this Christmas? NewsChannel 5 has a list of festivities sure to make the season bright.

Holiday festivities/general events

Marshmallow Hikes

What: If you're looking for a way to get the family outside of the house, or do something on your own outside of your regular schedule, Owls' Hill Nature Sanctuary is offering hikes through the woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. Hikes are $11 per person, last 30 to 60 minutes and have two difficulties to choose from.

When: November 25, December 21, 22, 23 and 27, 28, 29, 30, January 6, 13 & 20

Where: Owl's Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South Brentwood, TN 37027

East Nash Holiday Bash

What: This holiday celebration has a little bit of everything, with cocktails, a holiday market with several local artisans, a kids and family soiree with letters to Santa, ornament crafts, smores and more, a community tree lighting, live music around a campfire, food vendors and fund group photos. If you want an upgraded experience, you can purchase tickets to the Holiday Cocktail Bash: holiday themed cocktails, festive treats, a special guest DJ and more.

When: Dec. 1 and 2, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 1106 Woodland Street #4 Nashville, TN 37206

Holiday Gulch Market

What: Thefinal Gulch market of 2023 features live music, food, drinks and shopping from local vendors. Admission is free, all ages are welcome and pets are welcome, too!

When: Dec.1, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Noble Park, 333 11th Ave. S

Christmas Wreath Workshop

What: The gardens team at Andrew Jackson's Hermitage is inviting you to participate in a DIY Christmas wreath workshop. Participants will learn to create a holiday-inspired wreath using a grapevine form with berries and foliage from the grounds at the Hermitage. Tickets are $65 - $75, and they include access to the Hermitage grounds, a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with wildlife, hiking trails, field quarters, historical markers and more.

When: Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel's Lane, Nashville, TN 37076

Dickens of a Christmas

What: This holiday festival recreates the time when Charles Dickens was around, with all kinds of Dickens characters, musicians and dancers filling the streets. Oliver Twist, Jacob Marley, Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family and more are sure to show up.



Arts & Crafts Vendors

Food & Beverage Vendors

Main Stage Entertainment

KidZone

Victorian Village with Holiday Dancers, Characters and Carolers

Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University

Whiskey Lounge

When: Dec. 9 and 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where : Main Street, Downtown Franklin

Support the Arts

Home Alone in Concert

What: The Nashville Symphony is playing along with the Christmas movie classic, Home Alone. Tickets are available online.

When:

Friday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2:00 pm.

Where: One Symphony PlaceNashville, TN 37201-2031

Nashville's Nutcracker

What: This is the Nashville Ballet's rendition of the Nutcracker, inspired by the 2020 Emmy Award-winning film and featuring original choreography and music by the Nashville Symphony.

When: Dec. 8 to 24

Where: Jackson Hall, Tennessee Performing Arts Center

A Christmas Carol TPAC

What: This is a production that brings Charles Dickens' classic story, A Christmas Carol, to life on the stage with the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future sure to lead Ebeneezer Scrooge on a life-changing journey in the theatre.