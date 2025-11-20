Holiday season brings spike in emergency room visits, doctors warn about fire and burn dangers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holidays bring family gatherings and festive meals, but they also create a dangerous spike in preventable emergencies. From kitchen fires to severe burns and alcohol-related crashes, TriStar Skyline Medical Center is warning Tennesseans to stay vigilant during a season when fire risks soar in a state already ranking among the nation's worst for fire fatalities.

According to recent national data, Tennessee has historically ranked among the highest states in the country in its rate of unintentional civilian fire deaths.

Emergency room physician Dr. Marshall Hall at TriStar Skyline — home to a Level I Trauma and Burn Center — says holiday cooking creates one of the most dangerous times of the year.

"One of the most important things to do is don't ever leave cooking unattended… especially watch the kids," Hall said.

"We see a lot of young kids get burned — boiling water, oil in a skillet that gets pulled down on a child so it burns their hands, their face, their chest, their legs," Hall said.

Fire officials warn that turkey fryers, hot oil, and crowded kitchens increase the chances of burns and fast-moving fires. Even small burns shouldn't be ignored, Hall says.

"Most burns are small — the size of your palm or less — but those burns can still be important," he said.

"Second-degree burns blister, and third-degree burns turn light in color and blanch the skin. Those should be seen by a doctor, especially if they're more than three inches across," Hall said.

Skyline physicians say cooking fires aren't the only risk this season. Other common holiday emergencies include toy and décor hazards like button-battery ingestion, choking risks, sharp or broken ornaments, candle fires, dry Christmas trees, and overloaded lights and outlets.

Impaired driving remains a major concern. More than 26% of Tennessee traffic deaths involve alcohol. Between November and December, nearly 30% of fatal crashes are linked to impaired drivers.

Safety steps can prevent emergency room visits

TriStar Skyline recommends these holiday safety measures:

Never leave cooking unattended

Keep kids and pets out of the kitchen

Have a working fire extinguisher within reach

Water live Christmas trees daily

Avoid overloading power strips

Keep button batteries out of reach of children

Celebrate New Year's Eve with a designated sober driver or rideshare

As families prepare for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve, doctors say a few extra precautions can prevent a trip to the emergency room.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.