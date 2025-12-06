Holiday shipping deadlines are approaching for Christmas deliveries

The holidays are right around the corner, so now is the time to plan ahead if you’re shipping gifts.

USPS says the deadline for ground and First-Class Mail is about two weeks before Christmas. The Priority Mail deadline is December 18, but that does not include deliveries to Hawaii or Alaska.

FedEx recommends shipping between December 17 and 23, depending on the service you choose. UPS advises sending packages by December 19 for standard shipping to arrive by Christmas.