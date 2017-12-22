Holiday Travel Expected To Be Heavier This Year

Cloudy
Air and road travel was expected to be higher than normal for the 2017 Christmas holiday weekend, with Saturday projected to be the worst day to head out of town.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Just days away from Christmas and it's expected to be busy on the roads and at the airport.
NewsChannel 5 reporter Blayke Roznowski was at Nashville International Airport early Friday morning. Check-in and security lines were already busy by 5 a.m.
According to Trip Advisor, Christmas travel was expected to be up 6 percent higher than normal, with air travel increasing by 2 percent.
Folks heading out Saturday can expect it to be even busier. Saturday was expected to be the busiest travel day with 11 percent of people heading out.
Those planning on taking off from BNA should arrive at the airport early to give themselves plenty of time to check bags and get through security.
Most flights were expected to leave on time Friday morning, with only some short delays for departures. However, that could change as the day progresses.