Holly Street Fire Station reopens in Nashville after 2020 tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday marked an important day for the Nashville firefighters who finally got to return to their home base after more than a year.

Mayor John Cooper also joined in the re-opening celebrations of the Holly Street Fire Station Number 14. The department had to relocate its operations after the building was damaged in the March 2020 tornado.

WTVF

Mayor Cooper said this reopening is not only important for the firefighters but also highlights the importance of preserving the city's history.

“It’s a symbol of our neighborhood, it’s a symbol of Nashville, it’s a symbol of our resistance. It’s our oldest fire station, it’s our most beautiful fire station, embedded in the community, and to be a great city you have to preserve your past and keep it authentic, and we’re doing it right here," said Cooper.

The Holly Street Fire station has been in operation since 1914.