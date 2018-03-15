Home Donated To Safe Haven To Help Homeless

Fair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It’s a new place to call home. A house has been donated to a local nonprofit working to provide affordable homes to the homeless.
The East Nashville home was donated to Safe Haven by the Nehemiah Project.
It was dedicated Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Safe Haven has been the only shelter-to-housing program in Middle Tennessee that provides housing for the entire homeless family, allowing husbands, wives, and kids to be housed together.