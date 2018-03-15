Home Donated To Safe Haven To Help Homeless

10:05 PM, Mar 14, 2018

It’s a new place to call home. A house has been donated to a local nonprofit working to provide affordable homes to the homeless.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It’s a new place to call home. A house has been donated to a local nonprofit working to provide affordable homes to the homeless.

The East Nashville home was donated to Safe Haven by the Nehemiah Project.

It was dedicated Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Safe Haven has been the only shelter-to-housing program in Middle Tennessee that provides housing for the entire homeless family, allowing husbands, wives, and kids to be housed together.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top