Home lost in overnight Nashville fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A home is a total loss and its occupants injured after a house fire in Nashville early Saturday morning.

Nashville Fire Department officials said crews were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. to the home - located on the 1900 block of Westchester Drive - after receiving reports of the fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames at the residence.

Crews managed to extinguish the blaze, but couldn't save the home. Three patients were taken from the scene of the house fire to local hospitals. Two went to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, while one went to Skyline Medical Center.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the home's residents.

There were no injuries to fire department personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.