Home of Murfreesboro police officer destroyed in fire

Posted at 5:30 PM, May 04, 2023
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire destroyed the home of a Murfreesboro police officer Thursday morning, but multiple pets inside the home were rescued by firefighters.

The fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Cason Trail, according to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department. Heavy smoke was seen miles away and firefighters who arrived at the scene saw flames coming from the home.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire from the outside of the home and were eventually able to go back inside and rescue three pets. The types of pets that were rescued were not identified in the MFRD release. No injuries were reported.

MFRD Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross's Heart of Tennessee chapter are assisting the family of the officer whose home was severely damaged.

