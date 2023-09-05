Home struck by lightning in Williamson County after storm

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A house in Williamson County is still standing Tuesday even though lightning hit the structure.

The Williamson County Fire and Rescue Squad responded to the home off of Buena Vista Drive, which is off of Old Hillsboro Road.

Firefighters said the homeowner heard when the lightning hit the structure and was outside speaking with neighbors when they noticed smoke coming from the roof.

When crews arrived, they were able to extinguish the fire. The house only sustained minor damage.