Watch Now
News

Actions

Home struck by lightning in Williamson County after storm

storm
Viewer submitted photo/WTVF
Stormcloud hangs over Hendersonville.
storm
Posted at 5:41 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 18:41:41-04

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A house in Williamson County is still standing Tuesday even though lightning hit the structure.

The Williamson County Fire and Rescue Squad responded to the home off of Buena Vista Drive, which is off of Old Hillsboro Road.

Firefighters said the homeowner heard when the lightning hit the structure and was outside speaking with neighbors when they noticed smoke coming from the roof.

When crews arrived, they were able to extinguish the fire. The house only sustained minor damage.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book