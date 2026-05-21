Homeland Security Investigations agent involved in fatal shooting in Memphis, TBI investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Wednesday night in Memphis.

According to the TBI, the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Westchester Drive. Members of the Memphis Safe Task Force responded to a report of a man armed with a gun who was threatening to harm himself.

Preliminary information from investigators said officers encountered 25-year-old Jonah Neal inside the residence with multiple weapons.

“For reasons still under investigation, a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agent fired her weapon,” the TBI said in a release.

Neal was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it is not yet clear whether Neal died from the gunfire or from self-inflicted stab wounds. An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The TBI said agents are working to independently determine the sequence of events by collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Findings from the investigation will be shared with 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy for review.

The agency noted it does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these cases, saying that decision rests with the district attorney general’s office.