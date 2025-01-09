Homeless deaths on the decline as Nashville continues to expand resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is making strides in the right direction when it comes to helping the city's unhoused population. New numbers show a decrease in homelessness as more resources are on the rise.

New data from the Office of Homeless Services shows there's also been a 45 percent decrease in just two years. It comes as Nashville continues to expand its housing and support programs.

Last year there were 113 deaths among the unhoused population, a major decline compared to 2021 when there were 203 deaths.

In 2024, community partners housed nearly 2,000 people. A majority came directly from being outside, while others came from emergency shelters or domestic violence scenarios.

The city's work will continue in the next few weeks when they conduct the 2025 Point in Time count allowing them to get an annual count on how many are unhoused in the city. More volunteers are needed for that effort.

Other volunteer opportunities can be found via Hands On Nashville.Volunteers are needed at WeGo Central to assist individuals in finding bus routes.

Hygiene products are also accepted on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at 3230 Brick Church Pike.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.