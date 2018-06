Homeowner Detains Suspect During Burglary

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - A man who was reportedly trying to burglarize a home was restrained by the homeowner until police arrived at the scene.

The crime happened at a home in the 2200 block of Princeton Road in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Authorities said they responded to a call of a burglary in progress.

Reports from the scene stated officers found 47-year-old James Mullen, of Hopksinville, detained by the homeowner.

Mullen was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine after reportedly dropping a baggie of meth during the altercation.

He was being held on a $250,000 bond.