Homeowner not charged after shooting home intruders, killing one

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro homeowner will not face charges after shooting two people attempting to invade his home, leaving one invader dead.

Murfreesboro police say they responded to a home in the 100 block of January Street Friday night.

They found one man in a mask with multiple gunshot wounds near the home's front door. 52-year-old Kevin Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other intruder was later found in front of the Salvation Army building on Main Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 42-year-old Clifford Wright was taken to the hospital, treated, and arrested upon release.

Murfreesboro Police Department

Clifford Wright

Wright is charged with aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.

A preliminary investigation says two masked intruders broke into the home, tased the family's dog, and held the homeowner's son at gunpoint. The homeowner retrieved his gun and shot the two intruders.

The incident remains under investigation and the homeowner is not facing charges. Wright is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $700,000 bond.