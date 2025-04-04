Homes damaged during storm in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The weather changed quickly for the worse across the Midstate Wednesday, including Wilson County, where neighbors on East Richmond Shop Road had to take cover quickly when damaging winds blew through.

"I came outside. I tried to get my dog to come, but she was so scared," said one neighbor, Terry Deal. "We came out and looked outside and noticed that a lot of the porch was missing; so at that point, I was like 'I hope it's not too bad.' Then I looked around for the neighbors, and I started getting on the phone and seeing if everybody was okay."

The foundation of a barn could be seen with the structure's roof blown across the yard, as well as downed trees throughout the neighborhood. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the neighborhood.

"I've never been that scared in my life, that's for sure," said Deal

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@newschannel5.com.