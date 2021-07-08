Homicide charges filed in death of anti-bullying advocate 'Captain Spectrum'

PARIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did a beloved anti-bullying advocate die the result of more bullying?

NewsChannel 5 has learned of a disturbing new development in the tragic case of Chris Miller. There are now criminal charges filed for homicide in his death.

When 19-year-old Miller fell from the back of a pickup truck, shattering his skull, it was at first considered an accident. The police were not notified and there was no investigation, but his mother demanded answers and now prosecutors say Miller died the result of foul play.

Many in will remember Miller for his alter-ego, "Captain Spectrum." He created the superhero character when he was only 12 years old after he attempted suicide due to being bullied at school in Stewart County for his autism.

His sudden death this past February stunned everyone, especially his mother, Crystal Miller.

"I am just trying to make sense of this tragedy, it's hard," Crystal Miller said.

Miller died from a severe head injury after falling off the back of a pickup truck on campus at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Paris, Tennessee.

It was first reported as a tragic mishap, but his mother had her doubts. She says her son was still being bullied and believes his fall was no accident - that the pickup driver gunned the engine tossing him.

"I think they were trying to scare him. Another bullying act gone to far," Crystal Miller said

Paris police opened an investigation and now, five months later, prosecutors have filed homicide charges against the driver of the pickup.

Crystal Miller says her son created Captain Spectrum to help raise awareness of autism and to share the anti-bullying message in hopes people might better understand him and others like him.

Now his mother is heartbroken over the loss of her son, who she believes died the result of more bullying.

"I want justice for Chris and see things done so this doesn't happen to anyone again," Crystal Miller said.

The district attorney says the criminal case targets the driver of the pickup, but the investigation remains open and it's possible others could be charged.

Chris Miller - or Captain Spectrum - was a hero to so many, and he kept giving to others even after his death as an organ donor.