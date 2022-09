NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a fatal shooting on 13th Court South in the Edgehill community Monday.

Metro Police report that Antonio Johnson, 37, was found dead inside of a blanket on the pavement next to a dumpster.

Officials say that the initial investigation shows Johnson had been involved in a short altercation with the suspect before the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.