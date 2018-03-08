Homicide Investigation Underway At Hopkinsville Motel

Cloudy
HI: 43°
LO: 29°
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - Police in Hopkinsville said they’re investigating the homicide of a 42-year-old.
Authorities said the death happened at King's Court Motel on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The investigation got underway Thursday.
Reports stated the coroner ruled the death as a homicide; however, the cause of death had not been released.
The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Tami Dragoo, from Crofton, Kentucky.
Anyone with information on Dragoo’s death has been urged to call Hopkinsville Police Department detectives or Crime Stoppers at 270-887-TIPS (270-887-8477).