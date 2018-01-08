Homicide Investigation Underway In Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A homicide investigation has gotten underway in Clarksville after a man was found dead inside an apartment.

Officers were called to a reported shooting on Bennett Drive around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a man in his 20s was found dead from a gunshot wound. His name was not released. 

The case was being investigated as a homicide. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Investigators said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

If anyone has information, please contact Detective Bing at 931-648-0656, ext. 5133, the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip. 

