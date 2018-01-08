Homicide Investigation Underway In Clarksville

Light Rain
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A homicide investigation has gotten underway in Clarksville after a man was found dead inside an apartment.
Officers were called to a reported shooting on Bennett Drive around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Police said a man in his 20s was found dead from a gunshot wound. His name was not released.
The case was being investigated as a homicide. A suspect has not yet been identified.
Investigators said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.
If anyone has information, please contact Detective Bing at 931-648-0656, ext. 5133, the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip.