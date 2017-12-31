Homicide Investigation Underway In Pickett County

PALL MALL, Tenn. - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been investigating the homicide of a man in Pickett County.

Authorities said 63-year-old William Rich, of Pall Mall, was found dead by a family member in his home on Chanute Road on Saturday afternoon.

An autopsy has been set to determine the cause of death.

Along with TBI agents, the Pickett County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney General’s investigators have been assisting in the ongoing investigation.