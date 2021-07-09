Police investigate deadly shooting at South Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have been called to a South Nashville motel for a homicide investigation.

The call came in early Friday morning at the motel located at 821 Murfreesboro Pike, not far from Interstate 24.

Details of the shooting were not immediately known. Police said the victim is an adult male. A suspect has not yet been taken into custody.

Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed multiple police officers on scene. A portion of the parking lot has been roped off with crime scene tape.

