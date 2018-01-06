Homicide Investigation Underway On Jefferson Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Less than one week into 2018, police confirmed they’re investigating the first shooting homicide of the year.

Around 8:41 a.m. Saturday, authorities confirmed a man was found dead in a car in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Jefferson Street.

The parking lot belonged to the Essence Day Spa and Salon; however, officials said the man was not believed to be connected to anyone at that building.

Details of the death were unknown, but authorities confirmed it was being investigated as a homicide.

No suspects had been taken into custody as the investigation continued.