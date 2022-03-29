Watch
Homicide suspect arrested in 11th Avenue South shooting

Posted at 9:36 AM, Mar 29, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been identified in the 11th Avenue South shooting that occurred on Monday, March 29.

Metro Nashville Police report that 37-year-old Roderick Orr was arrested overnight. Orr was charged with criminal homicide for the death of 29-year-old Ralos Jones Jr. Police report that Jones Jr. was shot during a suspected drug deal with Orr.

Jones Jr. was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead shortly after he was transported.

Police took Orr in from Wallace Road in the South Nashville area. Officers took two guns and a large number of drugs at the time of the arrest.

