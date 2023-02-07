Homicide suspect from Florida arrested in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man from Broward County, Florida was arrested in Clarksville on a homicide charge tied to a missing person investigation out of Florida in January 2023.

On Jan. 30, 2023, the Broward County Sheriff's Office contacted the Clarksville Police Department and notified them of the missing person and homicide investigation.

A missing person's report was filed by a family member of Gianni Coto, 28, on Jan. 25. Coto was last seen Jan. 21 near the 8900 block of Northwest 77th Court in Tamarac, Florida.

BCSO officials say that Coto went to the residence of his estranged wife, Trinity Bownes, on Jan. 21. Police say Coto and Bownes got into an argument and Coto was fatally stabbed.

Brandon Jenkins, 29, was also inside the home when the incident took place.

Clarksville Police Department

Coto's remains were found by the Broward County deputies buried off of State Road 60 in Indian River County, Florida.

On Feb. 1, BCSO obtained arrest warrants for the two suspects.

BCSO notified the Clarksville Police Department of Jenkins' involvement and he was taken into custody on Feb. 3. Jenkins has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Florida.

Bownes turned herself in to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office in California on Feb. 4. Both suspects are facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.