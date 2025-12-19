Homicide suspect on the run for six years arrested after Christmas party shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A homicide suspect who had been on the run for nearly six years was arrested Saturday night after another shooting on West Trinity Lane that left one man injured, police said.

James C. Jones, 28, was indicted in connection with the February 2019 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Dashawn Ellison during a dice game inside an apartment on 9th Avenue North.

According to authorities, Jones was attending a Christmas party Saturday when he became involved in a physical altercation and fired a single round into a small group of people. A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken by private vehicle to Skyline Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

Police said a witness held Jones down until North Precinct patrol officers arrived.

Jones was booked on his outstanding indictments for first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and vehicle theft. He was also charged with aggravated assault in connection with Saturday’s shooting.

