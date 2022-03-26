Honeysuckle Market on Gallatin Pike gives away free gas, inspired by local renovation business owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some lucky customers got a little relief from high gas prices on Friday. A local renovation company called ONEtoCREW bought $10 in free gas for the first 30 customers at a Shell Station in Inglewood.

Salam "Sal" Alhasmawy owns the Shell gas station and Honeysuckle Market along Gallatin Pike in the Inglewood area. He said the gesture proved there are still good people in the world.

"You know, it's a struggle man, it's every day a struggle and people you know work day to day, and $10 sometimes goes a long way for someone that works paycheck to paycheck," Alhasmawy said.

Inspired by ONEtoCREW's gesture, he then decided to pass along the offer by giving away $10 of gas at a time, up to $300.

"There's no catch," Alhasmawy said. "You just come on in, show us the post and we give you $10 free gas and be on your way."

The post Alhasmawy was talking about came from ONEtoCREW in the East Nashville Facebook group.

