Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee returns with more than two dozen veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time since the pandemic began the Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee is back.

The flight takes off Wednesday morning with more than two dozen veterans from BNA.

Some of the vets on board have been waiting since 2019 for the opportunity. It’s a day full of celebration and honoring their service to our country.

The veterans will head to Washington D.C. where they’ll be welcomed at the Reagan International Airport with excitement. Then they’ll tour the memorials dedicated to them as well as see the changing of the guard at Arlington Cemetary.

On board are 26 vets plus their guardians from WWII, Korean War and Vietnam. The oldest on the flight is 101 years old.

The day trip is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the vets, some of them have never had the chance to see their memorials, so it’s also a trip full of many emotions.

Claude Morse with Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee said everyone involved has been waiting for this moment for a long time.

“They're just chomping at the bit to go on the trip," Morse said. "One veteran said it’s on his bucket list to go and wanted to make sure he was on the flight. I’ve had a lot of calls from vets in the last week or so just verifying that we’re going, yes we are!”

Plans are already underway for the spring flight. You can find an application here.