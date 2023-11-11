Honor our country's service members today at the annual Nashville Veterans Day Parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The annual Nashville Veterans Day Parade will be held once again down Broadway Saturday morning.

The two grand marshals are Brigadier General Eden Murrie and country music star Kid Rock.

Murrie is the Director of Air Force Services in Washington D.C. She has been involved in the Air Force for almost 40 years.

Kid Rock will be by her side leading the parade from 14th avenue to first avenue down Broadway.

The artist has shown support for the military through his music, raising money for care packages through his charity the Kid Rock Foundation, and he performed for service members on United Service Tours in the past.

The parade will feature the 101st Airborne Division Band, National Guard personnel, Antioch High School marching band and ROTC, local veterans, first responders, Gold Star Families, Blue Star Moms and officials on the local, state, and federal levels.

The parade will start at 11 a.m., but get a spot along Broadway early to cheer on and honor our military.