Honoring country music's top musicians at the Nashville Songwriter Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is home to thousands of musicians and on Tuesday night a core part of the industry is being honored during the 5th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards.

Some of the big awards of the night include Garth Brooks receiving the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award, Taylor Swift winning the ‘Songwriter-Artist of the Decade’ and Ashley Gorley being honored as the ‘Songwriter of the Decade.'

The awards are part of the Nashville Songwriters Association International. The goal is to honor those whose works have made a significant contribution to the American songbook.

Around two dozen artists will perform throughout the night including Luke Combs, Jordan Davis and Thomas Rhett.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is the organization's highest honor. Brooks was chosen personally by Kristofferson for the footprint he has left on the history of American music and for being an inspiration for thousands of other aspiring songwriters and artists throughout his career.

The event is happening at the Ryman at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.