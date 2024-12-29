Honoring lives lost: Partners in the Struggle’s 26th annual march against gun violence

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) — Sunday afternoon Partners In The Struggle hosts its 26th annual march to end gun violence.
This event will start at 3 p.m. at the Napier Community Center. The march serves as a tribute to the lives lost to gun violence, inviting people to bring photos and posters of their loved ones.
Organizers hope to highlight the painful consequences of gun violence and inspire people to put the guns down.
The march will go through Cannon, Lewis, and Winfrey streets, before returning to Fairfield Avenue.
Anyone interested in going is encouraged to bring folding chairs to relax along the march route or during the ceremony at the end.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at eric.pointer@newschannel.com.
