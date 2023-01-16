Honoring Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy with annual Let Freedom Sing concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To continue celebrations in Music City honoring Martin Luther King Junior’s life and legacy, the Nashville Symphony is putting on the 29th annual Let Freedom Sing concert.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. All tickets have been reserved, but standby seating will be available for guests that arrive early. Organizers said to head to the East or West Atrium just after 6:30 p.m.

In the past they’ve been able to accommodate all of those requests.

The show tonight will honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with special guests, the Nashville Symphony, Celebration Chorus and the Celebration Youth Chorus. It will feature classical works and popular songs that affirm equal rights and social justice.

A full program for the night can be found here.