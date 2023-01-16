Watch Now
News

Actions

Honoring Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy with annual Let Freedom Sing concert

Martin Luther King Jr.
John Rous/AP
FILE - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. addresses a capacity crowd from the pulpit at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., March 31, 1968. (AP Photo/John Rous)
Martin Luther King Jr.
Posted at 5:07 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 06:08:16-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To continue celebrations in Music City honoring Martin Luther King Junior’s life and legacy, the Nashville Symphony is putting on the 29th annual Let Freedom Sing concert.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. All tickets have been reserved, but standby seating will be available for guests that arrive early. Organizers said to head to the East or West Atrium just after 6:30 p.m.

In the past they’ve been able to accommodate all of those requests.

The show tonight will honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with special guests, the Nashville Symphony, Celebration Chorus and the Celebration Youth Chorus. It will feature classical works and popular songs that affirm equal rights and social justice.

A full program for the night can be found here.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap