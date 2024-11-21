Honoring our heroes: Donors needed to sponsor wreaths at Nashville National Cemetery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that time of year when all of us feel compelled to give back. One veterans group hopes you'll think of our fallen service members this holiday season.

Donations are being collected for wreaths to be placed on veterans' gravestones at the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison.

It's a sad statistic: Senior Veterans, Inc. said in 2023, 28,000 of the 39,000 graves at the Nashville National Cemetery were bare on Christmas morning.

The nonprofit's founder and CEO, David Bolser, said a lot of people in the community want to help, but they simply don't know about this program.

"Can you imagine the families that don't know about this? They go there for Christmas, and go up to the gravestone of a loved one and there's not a wreath?" said Bolser. "There's not a wreath on the whole row? Or that whole section? And it's like — that's just not America!"

"The 39,000 that are there, that's Nashville's family," Bolser said. "So it's a difficult thing to go there and to find out that it's like, they were forgotten."

The community can help keep that from happening.

Sponsoring a wreath costs $17, and is tax-deductible. Bolser said a wreath can be sponsored for a specific grave of a loved one, or they can be donated to be used wherever they are needed.

Anyone interested in helping out can go to NashvilleHonor.com and click on "Purchase wreath(s)" at the top of the page.

"In essence what we're doing is giving thanks back to those who have given the most," Bolser explained.

Bolser also notes, this is a time of year when businesses or civic organizations look for ways to give back to the community. He hopes some of those groups might think of helping with this effort.

The deadline to sponsor a wreath for a specific grave is Thanksgiving; November 28th. If you'd like to sponsor a wreath to be used wherever needed, the deadline is December 3rd.

Wreaths will be placed on the gravestones on December 14th. Volunteers are welcome to come out and help that morning. The cemetery is located at 1420 Gallatin Pike South, in Madison.

