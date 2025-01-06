Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is almost here and there are plenty of ways you can honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Events begin on Sunday, January 12 and run through MLK Day which is on Monday, January 20.

January 12

Her Voice, Her Legacy: Honoring the Ministry of Black Women in IMF

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., a panel will spotlight Black women in the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship. Registration is required and can be accessed here.

January 15:

Banner Day

You can join the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship as they create banners for groups and organizations that will be displayed through the MLK Day march! You can click to register.

The MLK Commemorative Speaker Event

Head to Vanderbilt for an evening with filmmakers Karen Hayes and Pamela Tom as they discuss their film “A Better Way: James Lawson, Architect of Nonviolence.” The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. You can register via this registration link

January 16:

Nashville MLK Day Gala

Join others at the Nashville Parthenon for live music and a program that is set to honor Dr. King's impact. There will also be food and performances. More Details here

January 17:

Labor & Human Rights Breakfast

This event explores the intersection of labor, faith and civil rights. It will be hosted by the IMF and takes place at the Scarritt Bennett Center from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets are available here.

January 18:

Youth Symposium

From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. students are invited to Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School to join in on workshops that celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided. You can register here.

IMF MLK Intergenerational Panel

From 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., A panel of leaders will discuss how activism, knowledge, opportunities and messaging has influenced their advocacy at Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School.

Registration is not required.

January 19:

MLK: A Celebration in Song with Mickey Guyton

Join the Nashville Symphony at 7:30 p.m. for an unforgettable night feautring the voices of the Celebration Chorus and Celebration Youth Chorus, along with Guyton.

Tickets are available here.

January 20:

40th Annual Nashville MLK March & Convocation

Students, faculty and staff will march together with members of the greater Nashville community, from the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church to the TSU Gentry Center! All are invited!

The march will last from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. along Jefferson Street, with convocation taking place within the TSU Gentry Center from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. featuring keynote speaker Dr. Daniel Black.

Details can be found here.

Following MLK day, the annual celebration, MLK Joint Day of Service will take place across the city from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is here.

