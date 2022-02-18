Hookah bar murder suspect caught in Colorado

EVANS, Colo. — The man wanted in a fatal shooting at the Habibi Hookah Bar in Murfreesboro has been captured in Colorado. Jamar Marks was taken into custody near Denver in a joint effort by Murfreesboro police, TBI, U.S. Marshals, and local law enforcement in Weld County, Colorado.

Marks had been the subject of a manhunt following the February 12 shooting which claimed the life of 35-year-old Brandon Anderson. The 21-year-old suspect will undergo extradition proceedings to face charges in Tennessee. Four other people were injured in the shooting. The TBI added Marks to their Most Wanted list shortly after the weekend shooting.

Police had initially warned local residents that Marks may be in the Nashville area. No word on a motive yet.

Brandon Anderson's family is organizing a balloon release and candlelight vigil to celebrate Anderson's life. It is scheduled at 4 p.m. February 18 at Rogers Park in Murfreesboro.

