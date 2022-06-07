Hope House program to donate net proceeds to Midstate nonprofit partners

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a good cause was held in Williamson County.

Every year, custom home building company Dalamar Homes donates all of the net sales proceeds of one home to support nonprofit partners through its Hope House Program.

The nonprofits are all groups working in the Midstate area, including the Nashville Rescue Mission and Mercy Multiplied.

"We hope right now as you're walking the home that you're also getting to know some of these awesome nonprofits that we have not only gotten the honor to meet but have seen kind of their background organization and know that they are doing amazing work making our community better and we invite you to, also, to do the same," said Dalamar Homes CEO Matthew Martin.

This year, Dalamar Homes built its annual nonprofit custom house in the Enclave at Dove Lake community in Nolensville. They're calling it a house built with love.

"When you see people come together like this, it reignites my fire and my drive to keep going, and all of us to serve in the little ways that we can," said Williamson County Commissioner Beth Lothers. "I just want to thank Dalamar for that vision that they have, all the nonprofits and all that they accomplish, and it's just an example of what we can do when we come together."

All of Dalamar Homes' partners were able to come to the ceremony and connect with the community.