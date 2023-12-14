Hoping to grab something to eat on Christmas in Nashville? Look here!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's getting colder and with that comes the Christmas holiday! While there are a number of places that will have shortened hours, we want to let you know of all the restaurants that will be open around Middle Tennessee.

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Puckett's will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The River House will be open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sadie’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Morton’s is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mimo will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

WHAT’S OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY IN NASHVILLE

Monday, December 25, 2023

Morton’s is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mimo will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

Monell's will serve a Christmas Country Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a Christmas Day Meal from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Are we missing a spot? Let us know at newsroom@newschannel5.com