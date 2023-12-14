Hoping to grab something to eat on Christmas in Nashville? Look here!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's getting colder and with that comes the Christmas holiday! While there are a number of places that will have shortened hours, we want to let you know of all the restaurants that will be open around Middle Tennessee.
Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Puckett's will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The River House will be open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sadie’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Morton’s is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Mimo will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.
WHAT’S OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY IN NASHVILLE
Monday, December 25, 2023
- Morton’s is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Mimo will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.
- Monell's will serve a Christmas Country Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a Christmas Day Meal from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Are we missing a spot? Let us know at newsroom@newschannel5.com
