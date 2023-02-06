Watch Now
News

Actions

Hopkinsville High School student arrested after bringing a weapon on campus

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 3:27 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 16:27:10-05

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — A Hopkinsville High School student has been arrested after bringing a gun onto campus Monday morning.

Director of Communications for Christian County Schools, Johnna Brown, told NewsChannel 5 that at 1:20 p.m. a student notified administration that a male student was possibly armed within the building.

As a school resource officer approached the student, he fled on foot. He was later taken into custody where officials were able to recover the weapon.

There are no reported injuries following this incident. The high school has been secured and the lockdown has been lifted.

Hopkinsville Police Department continues to investigate this incident.

No further information is available at this time.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap