Hopkinsville High School student arrested after bringing a weapon on campus

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — A Hopkinsville High School student has been arrested after bringing a gun onto campus Monday morning.

Director of Communications for Christian County Schools, Johnna Brown, told NewsChannel 5 that at 1:20 p.m. a student notified administration that a male student was possibly armed within the building.

As a school resource officer approached the student, he fled on foot. He was later taken into custody where officials were able to recover the weapon.

There are no reported injuries following this incident. The high school has been secured and the lockdown has been lifted.

Hopkinsville Police Department continues to investigate this incident.

No further information is available at this time.