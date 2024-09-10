Lockdown at Hopkinsville High School lifted following potential bomb threat

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVF) — Hopkinsville High School was on lockdown Tuesday due to a potential bomb threat.

Police say a voicemail was left on a school district line Monday afternoon about a bomb threat and was discovered this morning.

A primary and secondary sweep of the facility was done and police and found nothing substantial.

Police say the lockdown has been lifted for schools in the area.

