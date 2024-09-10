Watch Now
News

Actions

Lockdown at Hopkinsville High School lifted following potential bomb threat

police lights
FILE photo
police lights
Posted
and last updated

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVF) — Hopkinsville High School was on lockdown Tuesday due to a potential bomb threat.

Police say a voicemail was left on a school district line Monday afternoon about a bomb threat and was discovered this morning.

A primary and secondary sweep of the facility was done and police and found nothing substantial.

Police say the lockdown has been lifted for schools in the area.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

MTSU and TTU have such a rich rivalry, they have their own traveling trophy

Mischief, mayhem and football! What more could you want? How about a trophy named Shinny Ninny, or, err- Harvey, depending on who you ask. This story about an old rivalry renewed will have you picking sides and getting excited for college football season!

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community