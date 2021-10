NASHVILLE, TENN. (WVF) — A Hopkinsville man was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine yesterday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police stopped Antonio Lamar Matlock, age 38, for reckless driving on Pennyrile Parkway Southbound near Crofton.

During the investigation, Trooper Justin Cornett discovered one pound of suspected methamphetamine, suspected ecstasy pills, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Matlock has been taken to the Christian County Detention Center.