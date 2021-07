HOPKINSVILLE, Kent. (WTVF) — Hopkinsville Police arrested a man on Friday night who was wanted for a deadly gas station shooting that took place in April.

Police found David Rashawn King in Todd county, who was wanted for the fatal shooting of Dealmour Moncrief.

Moncrief was shot and killed at the Valero Gas Station on East 9th Street on April 10th of this year.

Hopkinsville PD took to Facebook and Instagram to thank everyone for their shares and support.