Hopkinsville Student Arrested For Threat

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - A student has been arrested in Hopkinsville after a threat was allegedly made online.

Officials with the Christian County Public School System said they learned about the threat late Tuesday night. It was reportedly made on social media.

Authorities with the Hopkinsville Police Department were notified. The nature of the threat was not released.

The student was taken into custody and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

School officials said they had extra security and police on campus Wednesday as a precaution.