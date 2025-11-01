Horror Nights! 1948 drive-in hosts Halloween-time tradition

SPARTA, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're headed to Sparta Drive-In for a special Halloween story! It's about scary movies, US history, supporting local business, and of course, Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

"This is the Sparta Drive-In in Sparta, Tennessee," said Logan Winton, standing in the middle of his favorite place. "It just feels classic, like Americana. Blast from the past feel. It opened in 1948. People have been coming here their entire lives."

The story of this drive-in is reflects the broader story of the American drive-in. In the years after World War II, more people were buying cars and drive-ins were exploding. In 1945, there were around a hundred of them. By the late 50s, there were more than 4,000.

For decades, it was hard to beat a night at a drive-in with a good scary movie. A big problem was approaching for drive-ins, a problem called VHS. In that era, a lot of drive-ins closed and that included Sparta Drive-In.

"It kinda lay dormant," Winton explained. "It rusted away, kinda falling apart for ten or twelve years."

Unlike so many of the other American drive-ins, Sparta Drive-In got the chance to come back in the early 2000s.

"I started coming here when I was nine or ten," Winton remembered.

There were more hurdles. By 2014, the drive-in needed a digital projector, and that was going to be expensive. Winton's Sparta home had lost the drive-in before. He didn't want them to lose it again.

"I'd be sick," he nodded. "It'd just hurt the community."

"I made them a five-minute little documentary, get on people's radar," Winton continued.

"If I really like something, I don't care about the money. I just want to help them out, kinda support them."

Winton didn't stop after he helped with the projector effort. As a filmmaker, he started directing ads for the drive-in. One features a monster on a misty night buying a movie ticket and a bucket of bloody popcorn.

Would the efforts of Winton and his community be enough to keep a 1948 drive-in going into 2025?

Cars lined up into the street at Sparta Drive-in on the night of my visit.

"We have another good double feature!" said a voice in the box office as another car pulled up.

"My philosophy is Field of Dreams!" Winton said. "If you build it, they will come."

A new tradition, around Halloween time, Sparta Drive-In does Horror Nights. Winton picks the films, often a cult classic paired with something more obscure. The crowds eat it up.

On the night of my visit, the double feature was Killer Klowns From Outer Space and Society.

"Pretty much all these movies are like drive-in movies," Winton said. "We're gonna show some cool ones right here."

"What kind of people go to see Killer Klowns From Outer Space?" I asked one couple dressed in costume.

"Fun people!" they laughed.

"I get a kick out of showing these movies, seeing people come here and enjoy them," Winton continued.

"I will tell you this, I feel like our community is blessed for this," a woman said, looking out at the cars pulling in. We don't have that many places like this anymore. It's kinda close to the heart."

In case I didn't make this clear earlier, Winton does not work at the Sparta Drive-In. He just believes when you love something, you protect it.

This place has survived the story of the American drive-in.

As I was leaving, I stopped and talked to Sparta Drive-In owner Tommy Brown.

"What do you think about Killer Klowns From Outer Space?" I asked him.

"I haven't seen it!" he said.

"Oh, you're missing out!"

Brown laughed.

I asked what he thinks of these Horror Nights and all the work Winton's done.

"He's like that," Brown said. "He helps a lot of people. He just stepped up and helped to get us our projector and does a lot of things to promote the Sparta Drive-In. That means a whole lot to me and my family. He's just an awesome person."

"Just to give people a true experience they'll remember for the rest of their lives, just see something crazy and fun, it's just really cool," Winton said.

